A TV cameraman is suing kprc-tv Houston, claiming the station fired him for refusing to use a fake pass for access to political events.
Leo Chavarria named the station, owner Post-Newsweek and News Director Nancy Shafran among defendants. Chavarria said he was fired after he would not use a pass manufactured by a station employee to gain access to Super Tuesday primary events. Shafran called the charges false and without merit.
