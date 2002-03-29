TV and radio jobs still fading
The ad market may be bottoming out, but the TV and radio employment market
has not.
The latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics show that employment
at TV stations dropped 2.2 percent between December and January, down 1,700 jobs
to 135,700. Radio-station employment fell 1.4 percent to 115,600, off 600 jobs.
Cable-system employment, which has been strong during the recession, fell 1.3
percent to 244,500, off 700.
Outplacement firm Challenger, Grey & Christmas
estimated that media companies laid off 44,000 workers during the recession.
That includes TV and publishing companies but excludes Internet
operations.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.