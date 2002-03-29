TV and radio jobs still fading

The ad market may be bottoming out, but the TV and radio employment market

has not.

The latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics show that employment

at TV stations dropped 2.2 percent between December and January, down 1,700 jobs

to 135,700. Radio-station employment fell 1.4 percent to 115,600, off 600 jobs.

Cable-system employment, which has been strong during the recession, fell 1.3

percent to 244,500, off 700.

Outplacement firm Challenger, Grey & Christmas

estimated that media companies laid off 44,000 workers during the recession.

That includes TV and publishing companies but excludes Internet

operations.