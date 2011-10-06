TV and Media Industry Pays Tribute to Jobs

RELATED: Steve Jobs Passes Away

The news of Steve Jobs' death on Wednesday evening has spread throughout the media industry. The following are statements from various executive and figures.

Apple CEO Tim Cook sent the following email to all

Apple employees:

Team,

I have some very sad news to share with all of you. Steve passed away earlier

today.



Apple has lost a visionary and creative genius, and the world has lost an

amazing



human being. Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Steve

have lost a dear friend and an inspiring mentor. Steve leaves behind a company

that only he could have built, and his spirit will forever be the foundation of

Apple.

We are planning a celebration of Steve's extraordinary life for Apple employees

that will take place soon. If you would like to share your thoughts, memories

and condolences in the interim, you can simply email

rememberingsteve@apple.com.

No words can adequately express our sadness at Steve's death or our gratitude

for the opportunity to work with him. We will honor his memory by dedicating

ourselves to continuing the work he loved so much.



Tim

President Obama

"Michelle and I are saddened to learn of the passing

of Steve Jobs," the president said in a statement released by the White

House Wednesday night. "Steve was among the greatest of American

innovators -- brave enough to think differently, bold enough to believe he

could change the world, and talented enough to do it.

"By building one of the planet's most successful

companies from his garage, he exemplified the spirit of American ingenuity,"

said the president. "By making computers personal and putting the internet in

our pockets, he made the information revolution not only accessible, but

intuitive and fun. And by turning his talents to storytelling, he has brought

joy to millions of children and grownups alike. Steve was fond of saying that

he lived every day like it was his last. Because he did, he transformed

our lives, redefined entire industries, and achieved one of the rarest feats in

human history: he changed the way each of us sees the world.

"The world has lost a visionary. And there may be no

greater tribute to Steve's success than the fact that much of the world learned

of his passing on a device he invented. Michelle and I send our thoughts and

prayers to Steve's wife Laurene, his family, and all those who loved him."

Chris Dodd, chairman and CEO, Motion

Picture Association of America

"The genius of Steve Jobs, a man I've known for 40

years, not only brought to life the visual magic and brilliant storytelling of

Pixar, but brought the world one of the most innovative and successful

platforms to make movies and TV available online at the click of a mouse,"

said Dodd. "He was a pioneer, and helped all of us better understand how

technologists and creators can work together to enrich and enliven our shared

world. If anyone ever wonders whether one person can make a difference, the

answer is Steve Jobs. He will be deeply, deeply missed."

Julius Genachowski , FCC chairman

"We have lost an American hero. Steve Jobs is

irreplaceable, but he will inspire people for generations - to innovate, to

tackle great challenges, to do what you love, to change the world. My thoughts

and prayers are with his family and loved ones."

Steve Largent, president and CEO, CTIA

"Steve Jobs was a visionary in the technology and telecom community. His contributions to innovating communications have forever changed our industry and our lives. He will be greatly missed."

Information Technology and Innovation Foundation

"Today the world lost an irreplaceable man. Steve Jobs was a rare person of immense talent, drive, creative genius and guts who drew on the rich wellspring of innovation to change forever the way we communicate, work, and play. No one else had his ability to recognize systems at the leading edge of computer and communications research that were ready to be packaged and offered to ordinary people. He humanized technology and made it work in wondrous ways that genuinely improved our lives. We join his family, his co-workers, and his many admirers in mourning his passing."

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.)

"Steve Jobs was an American original whose bold, brilliant ideas transformed the technology landscape, from the personal computer to the iPod and from the iPhone to the iPad. His unique, elegant designs delighted millions around the world while revolutionizing the way we experience music, movies and books. He was an extraordinary innovator and an incredible businessman. The world has lost a pioneer who leaves a legacy that will inspire future generations to dream, to invent, and to create."



Andrew J. Schwartzman, SVP and policy director, Media Access Project

"I only hope that this country continues to provide an environment that allows innovators like Steve Jobs to flourish."