TV Academy Foundation Launches Emmy Auction

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation has launched its 3rd Annual Primetime Emmy Season Online Auction.

The auction, which has been live since July 22, tempts TV fans with a variety of related memorabilia and events, including a signed script from ABC's Lost and an HBO Emmys after-party package.

"The auction is a terrific way for TV fans everywhere to take home a piece of a favorite show while supporting a great cause," said Executive Director of the Television Academy Foundation Norma Provencio Pichardo. "We are so grateful to the television community for supporting the Foundation by providing A-List, one-of-a-kind items and experiences that fans can enjoy."

Proceeds from the auction will support the Television Academy's educational outreach and archival programs. It is open for bidding at www.ebay.com/emmysfoundation and will close Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. PT.