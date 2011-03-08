TV Academy Foundation To Honor ‘Glee' Creators
The creators of Glee - Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian
Brennan - and the Entertainment industry Foundation will be honored with
Visionary Awards at the 32nd College Television Awards on April 9 in
Hollywood, Calif.
The award, presented by the Academy of Television Arts &
Sciences Foundation, recognizes those who use television to effect social
change.
"This group of honorees uses the medium of television to
raise awareness about major social issues in a responsible, impactful way that
inspires and motivates change," said Norma Provencio Pichardo, executive director,
TV Academy Foundation. "We are proud to highlight their important work at
the College Television Awards, in front of an audience made up of the next
generation of television professionals and today's industry leaders."
EIF President and CEO Lisa Paulsen will accept the award on
behalf of her organization.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.