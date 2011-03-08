TV Academy Foundation To Honor ‘Glee' Creators

The creators of Glee - Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian

Brennan - and the Entertainment industry Foundation will be honored with

Visionary Awards at the 32nd College Television Awards on April 9 in

Hollywood, Calif.

The award, presented by the Academy of Television Arts &

Sciences Foundation, recognizes those who use television to effect social

change.

"This group of honorees uses the medium of television to

raise awareness about major social issues in a responsible, impactful way that

inspires and motivates change," said Norma Provencio Pichardo, executive director,

TV Academy Foundation. "We are proud to highlight their important work at

the College Television Awards, in front of an audience made up of the next

generation of television professionals and today's industry leaders."

EIF President and CEO Lisa Paulsen will accept the award on

behalf of her organization.