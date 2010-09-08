TV Academy Foundation Golf Classic Tees Off Sept. 20

TV actors will hit the links at The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation's 11th annual Celebrity Golf Classic Sept. 20 in Toluca Lake, Calif., it was announced Wednesday.

This year's celebrity players include Dave Annable (Brothers and Sisters), Carlos Bernard (Scoundrels, 24), David James Elliott (JAG, Scoundrels), Shawn Hatosy (Southland), Richard Karn (Home Improvement), Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds), Bruce McGill (Rizzoli & Isles), Mark Moses (Desperate Housewives, Mad Men), Jeff Nordling (Desperate Housewives, 24), Michael O'Neill (Grey's Anatomy), James Remar (Dexter), Andy Richter (Conan) and Jon Seda (The Pacific).

"The Celebrity Golf Classic is a fun way for TV's biggest names to show their support for the Television Academy Foundation's educational and archival programs," said Television Academy Foundation Executive Director Norma Provencio Pichardo. "We are thrilled to see such an impressive lineup of talented stars playing this year and we are very pleased to have AEG continue as our Title Sponsor."