TV Academy COO Perris to Retire

Alan Perris will step down as COO of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at the end of the year, the group announced Monday.

Perris announced his retirement to the Academy's Executive Committee and Board of Governors in February. He has served in the role since 2006.

"Over the past eight years, Alan has provided the expert leadership required to grow and change the Academy for the better," said Academy chairman and CEO Bruce Rosenblum. "We thank him for his hard work and service during his time at the Television Academy."

Under Perris, the Academy expanded the Emmys to include broadband and digital content, growing its membership by 30%, from 14,000 to its current 18,000. A search is currently underway for Perris' successor.

"It has truly been a pleasure to head up these two fine staffs representing the iconic brand of television excellence, the Emmy," said Perris. "I look back with great pride over my 47 years in this wonderful industry, and now will pursue the things I love including spending time with family, friends and improving my golf game."