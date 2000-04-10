WPAN(TV) Fort Walton Beach/Mobile/Pensacola
Price: $3.3 million
Buyer: B & C Communications LLC, West Valley, N.Y. (Caroline K. Powley and William Smith, principals). Powley also owns 51% of WDRL-TV Danville, Va., and Smith owns KWWF(TV) Waterloo, Iowa.
Seller: Franklin Media Inc., Pensacola, Fla. (John Franklin, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: Ch. 53, 3088 kW vis, 309 kW aur, ant. 720 ft.
Affiliation: Independent
Broker: The Proctor Group Inc.
