WPAN(TV) Fort Walton Beach/Mobile/Pensacola

Price: $3.3 million

Buyer: B & C Communications LLC, West Valley, N.Y. (Caroline K. Powley and William Smith, principals). Powley also owns 51% of WDRL-TV Danville, Va., and Smith owns KWWF(TV) Waterloo, Iowa.

Seller: Franklin Media Inc., Pensacola, Fla. (John Franklin, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: Ch. 53, 3088 kW vis, 309 kW aur, ant. 720 ft.

Affiliation: Independent

Broker: The Proctor Group Inc.