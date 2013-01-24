Turner's Speciale Touts Selling Targeted Demos in One Cross-Network Buy

It's been a little over a year since Donna Speciale left the

media agency side of the business, where she was president of investment,

activation and agency operations at MediaVest, to become president of ad sales

for Turner networks TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim.

Speciale says it's been a smooth transition since last

January, when she had to do a crash course in preparation for upfront meetings

that were getting underway when she came on board.

Things are a different now. Speciale is deeply indoctrinated

into the Turner culture, and after having ushered in some new ways of selling

across all Turner platforms simultaneously instead of network by network,

Speciale says she's primed for a solid and successful upfront season.

How has the sales structure changed at the Turner

networks since you joined them last January?

When I got here, there wasn't one person who oversaw all of the networks, but

the timing to do that was right. The vision David Levy [president, sales,

distribution and sports for Turner Broadcasting System] had for Turner sales

combined with my agency background was a perfect match. I was breaking down

barriers across platforms while at MediaVest. I created the video investment

group and I was managing both linear TV and digital there. The restructuring

done at Turner has created a much more holistic sales organization. Now agencies

can buy the whole Turner at the same time with me overseeing the four

entertainment networks and Greg D'Alba [president, CNN News Networks &

Turner Digital Ad Sales and Marketing] overseeing the news networks and

digital. We can sell against demos across all the networks with one buy because

we can single out the similarities of audience at each network.

How important is that to marketers and their agencies?

When I was at MediaVest, I could never get a deal done that included both a buy

for Conan on TBS and a buy on Adult

Swim on Cartoon Network. Now that's possible. If you want to reach millennials

aged 18-24, we will look across all our networks and put a portfolio together

for advertisers in one deal to target that audience. This is still in its

infancy stages. But we are trying to perfect a system where advertisers can buy

a demo across all our networks, not simply buy separate shows or networks

individually. Right now that's the way ESPN sells in the upfront. We want

advertisers and their agencies to think of buying Turner that way. The

marketplace isn't 'one size fits all.' We are changing our approach to

accommodate everyone's needs and right now, this is what advertisers want. We

are set up now to be very fluid in how we sell.

When you say you want advertisers to think of Turner

like they do ESPN, does that mean just buying demos across all the networks or

also for reaching men?

We do want them to think of Turner networks as a place to reach men. We have

lots of sports, TBS and truTV reach lots of men and we also have Adult Swim. So

I do believe we can sell our male audience against ESPN.

Did you apply the one-buy- across-all-networks process

in last year's upfront?

We started to do that because many of the agencies wanted to talk about buying

all of our networks in the same conversation and to get deals for all of them

done at the same time and we did do some of that and are planning to do it a

lot more in this upfront.

How has your transition from the media agency ad

buying side to the network ad selling side gone?

I was pleasantly surprised about how accepting Turner was in bringing me in

here and letting me work with them on evolving how they sell. But Turner was

glad to have an agency side person come aboard to offer them insight on how

agencies and marketers think and what they are looking for. Conversely, I am

still learning about all the different Turner networks from a business

standpoint and learning about Turner as an organization. At MediaVest I had to

worry about the P&G business or the Wal-Mart business. Now I have the

networks to worry about. There is a different vernacular. And once you get

inside a new company, you see a different perspective than from the outside.

How do you feel negotiating on the other side, and having

to interact with former colleagues at MediaVest and also former agency-side

competitors?

I hired Christine [Merrifield, who succeeded Speciale at MediaVest] and now I

have to deal with her on the other side. She's a tough cookie. But now dealing

with MediaVest is like dealing with all the other agencies. The agency side was

excited to see me come here because they knew that I knew their needs and wants

when dealing with Turner. I also know why they want to make certain types of

buys so I am more understanding of their position and having had that agency

hat on has helped me also.

How did your advertiser clients take it when you

departed for Turner?

They weren't thrilled that I left MediaVest. But from my perspective, this move

was easier for me than when I left MediaCom and went to MediaVest. That was

worse because I left one agency and went to a direct competitor and that

ruffled some feathers at my old agency. But in my current job, I am very open

to helping all clients get the deals done that they want to get done. Marketers

today are looking at networks to be more partners than just being an outlet for

their commercials. They want us to help them build their business and grow

their business. If I can help them in that way, they will spend more money with

us.

So you want advertisers to see Turner as more than

just a vendor?

It's no longer about networks just selling ad units. It's much more

collaborative and all of our top executives are more accessible to clients than

ever before.

What role do you see analytics and different types of

audience metrics playing in the selling of TV networks today, and what is

Turner doing in that regard?

The entire advertising industry has been focusing on data and analytics. Last

January, Time Warner announced the opening of its Medialab that offers all

kinds of information like insights into consumer behavior, their media habits

and biometric testing results that we can share with our clients. We put a lot

of emphasis on that when we sell and it helps us with our multi-network and multiplatform

deals. We've been working on projects in the lab with two media agencies that I

can't identify at this point.

How will you approach the upcoming upfront?

We're going to follow the same strategy that we initiated last year because we

got good feedback from the agencies. We'll just do some fine-tuning. Last year,

we began doing road shows before the upfront presentation. This March, we'll

meet with agencies again to talk about new programming and the visions for each

network going into the upfront. We've found that the one-on-one dialogue with

each agency is definitely a good way to go before the major upfront

presentation.

And how do you see the marketplace in terms of sales

potential?

Scatter ad sales have been steady for us and the exercising of first quarter

cancellation options by agencies have been minimal, maybe 2-3%. I would

characterize the marketplace right now as not robust but definitely healthy.

But how marketers buy television has changed. Many clients no longer come in

with huge chunks of scatter dollars that they place down all at once. Now the

ad dollars come in little by little at more of a steady pace. And digital has

also changed the process. More money is being spent in scatter on digital and

with digital the mindset is to by almost week to week to keep things flexible.

But we're not concerned about the upfront. We'll do well.