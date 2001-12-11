Turner's Levi retires
Turner Entertainment's head of program planning and acquisitions Bob Levi is stepping down after 31 years in the company.
Levi is retiring at the end of the year, taking advantage of his last chance
to capitalize on AOL Time Warner's early retirement buy out plan.
His replacement will likely be Jonathan Katz, who worked with Levi in
acquisitions.
Levi has been largely responsible for amassing Turner's extensive movie
library and off-net broadcast series.
He said his retirement has nothing to do with any executive turnover at AOL
Time Warner or Turner Broadcasting.
