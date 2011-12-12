Turner's Heller Named to Arris Board

Arris Group, a provider of cable voice, video and data networking equipment, announced the appointment of Turner Broadcasting System vice chairman Andrew Heller to its board of directors.

In his current role, Heller has focused on developing the programmer's "TV Everywhere" initiative, coordinating with other senior executives at Time Warner Inc. to develop the next-generation authentication model, and also serves as the senior adviser to Turner on business and corporate strategy-setting issues.

The addition of Heller brings Arris's board to 11 members.

"Andy brings outstanding experience and leadership in the evolution of video services to devices everywhere, as well as extensive program content distribution experience to our board of directors," Arris chairman and CEO Bob Stanzione said in a statement. "Andy's membership adds uniquely to the skill sets of our Board and that will help guide Arris through the ongoing transformation of the information industry. We welcome his addition."

Heller, who joined Turner in 1998, most recently was president of domestic distribution for the programmer. Previously, he was assistant general counsel for Time Warner Cable and served as HBO's associate counsel and senior counsel for litigation. In 2011, Heller was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.