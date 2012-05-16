Turner's Digital Execs Bet Their Content Will Draw Big Upfront Dollars

One of Turner's messages to marketers and their media

agencies at its Wednesday upfront presentation was that spending ad dollars

across the company's assorted digital platforms, which offer proven

entertainment and news content, will be a better bet than putting promotional

dollars into neophyte video-streamed content being offered by myriad social

networks and former search engines wanting to become programmers.

Greg D'Alba, president, CNN and Turner Digital Sales, and

Walker Jacobs, executive VP, Turner Digital Sales, spoke with MBPT prior to the

presentation about the media company's strategy, offering an overview of how

they plan to market digital in the upfront.

What is the main message you want advertisers to take with them

regarding Turner's digital offerings?

Greg D'Alba: The notion that content is king exists, and we have moved

our content to where, when and how the consumer wants to watch it. There are so

many new video options coming into the marketplace, but premium content is the

best place for marketers to surround their ad messages. It's going to be the

best brand of video content that draws the most dollars. Some platforms selling

only digital video have touted their ability to offer specific audience

targeting and have said content is less important than reaching the target

audience. They will find out that content and trusted media brands are really

the most important. The best content is going to be the driver of digital sales

in this upfront. We are looking forward to having buyers compare our content to

these digital video-only companies.

Walker Jacobs:

There has been so much talk in the past month about the digital NewFront and

the emerging digital marketplace. We've watched it unfold and we haven't seen

any robust demand by marketers to buy any new digital video content from online

companies through a NewFront marketplace. But we have seen demand to buy

television across multiplatforms and multiscreens and that is what we offer. We

feel this is the way the market will buy video, through traditional TV

companies that are offering their quality content across all screens. I believe

the leadership in digital spending will come from traditional TV buyers who

will want to buy more across all screens in one buy and in doing so, will move

some TV dollars into digital.

How do you view this upfront in terms of potential digital ad spending?

D'Alba: We anticipate this upfront

will be strong and there will be significant growth in video ad spending

outside of traditional television. There is no doubt about it; our intention is

to grow our digital ad revenue substantially in this upfront. We have made the

infrastructure changes to make it easier to buy and easier for us to assist the

buyers. On top of our entertainment sales, the presidential election year will make

our digital sales even stronger on the news side.

How has the Turner's digital operation evolved?

Jacobs: About five years ago, the Turner entertainment, news and sports

businesses each had a few digital people who worked with their ad sellers. But

we recognized the need to develop more scale when selling digital, so we

combined Turner Entertainment and Turner Sports to sell digital together. Then

we recently restructured again, adding CNN Digital to Turner Sports and

Entertainment Digital to create Turner Digital Sales.

D'Alba: We have

reorganized ourselves to make it easier for clients who work with us, and to be

able to respond to what they are asking us for. We have attached our digital

unit to the hip of our entertainment, news and sports divisions.

Jacobs: We are

being more collaborative with our clients about where they spend their money

and how they plan their campaigns.

D'Alba: When

Turner brought Donna Speciale in to head up sales of our entertainment

inventory, and put me in charge of news and digital, that specialization

brought our units closer together. We are not selling by screen but by content

opportunity and we are cooperating across all of our divisions.

What are some examples of the synergy across digital platforms?

Jacobs: There's a TeamCoco.com, the Conan

show, TBS synergy. The Team Coco tablet app, presented by launch sponsor

AT&T, allows advertisers to connect with fans of Conan O'Brien's show on

TBS. The app provides synchronized content delivered in real-time, while Conan's hyper-connected fans watch the

show. Conan has about 7.7 million

followers across social media and we have opportunities that tap into that

audience. Each episode of Conan on

TBS features up to 25 different pieces of bonus content delivered through the

Team Coco app and synchronized with elements with the show.

Turner has also partnered with media agencies to test audience insight

data that can help their clients buy smarter, correct?

Jacobs: Yes. We believe part of our mission is to help our marketing

partners come up with a media platform mix that helps them target their most

desired consumers. One of our products, VIA-which stands for Value, Insights

and Analytics-provides advertisers with granular insight into how consumers are

responding to their ads on our various platforms. That makes it easier and more

efficient for them to target their ad spending. We partnered with MediaVest and

its president of digital activation, Amanda Richmond, to beta test our research

system. We compiled research in the fourth quarter of 2011 based on campaigns

run by two MediaVest clients. It was able to show them who their best target

consumer was. We also have other innovation across the company like the Time

Warner Media Lab and the CO3 Series, which recently demonstrated audio content

recognition for clients.

How does VIA research give you an edge?

Jacobs: The new online video content companies are touting their

offerings to advertisers by saying they can help them target audience by

demographics. But we feel it's more important to help our clients learn how

their advertising is being judged and reacted to by consumers rather than

spending time on just targeting audience demographics. At the end of the day,

we want to help our advertisers learn how consumers are responding to their

ads. That will help them create more effective ads.