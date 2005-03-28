Turner Ups Sales Trio

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. has upped three ad-sales executives in the top three markets.

Joe Hogan, who oversees sales for Cartoon Net and Kids WB! programming, based in Chicago, has been named SVP, national sales manager, for Turner Entertainment Ad Sales and Marketing. Frank Sgrizzi, VP with Turner Entertainment ad sales in New York, will head up that office as SVP, New York ad sales and operations, which includes TNT and TBS.

Both continue to report to Linda Yaccarino, EVP of the division.

In addition, Thalia Doherty, a sales manager at Cartoon Net since 2000, has been named VP, national sales manager, for the channel. Doherty, based in L.A., will oversee the day-to-day operations of the sales offices for Cartoon Net/Kids WB! including in L.A., Chicago, Detroit, and Atlanta, reporting to Kim McQuilken, EVP, animation sales and marketing.

