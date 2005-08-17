Turner Taps Promo Exec
Turner Broadcasting has named music executive Laura Del Greco its vice president of sales programming strategy for its entertainment networks.
Del Greco was most recently vice president, corporate integrated marketing, at Warner Music Group where she helped develop promotion partnerships with outside companies like Chevy, Cingular and McDonald’s.
She also performed similar duties for Warner Brothers Studio. Del Greco reports to Linda Yaccarino, executive vice president, Turner Entertainment ad sales and marketing, in New York.
