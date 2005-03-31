Turner Taps Multicultural Marketer

Sandra Weber has joined Turner Entertainment Networks in the newly created post of VP of cultural marketing.

She will be responsible both for targeting new ad sectors and with working with programmers at TBS, TNT, Cartoon, TCM, Turner South, and Boomerang, to increase content and character diversity.

That means more stories and characters that burgeoning minority populations can identify with.

Weber, who will be based in Atlanta and report to Turner Entertainment Group President Mark Lazarus, had most recently been director of ad sales for multicultural markets for Comcast Spotlight in Miami.

