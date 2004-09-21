Turner Taps Motor-Sports Marketer
Marketing veteran Kevin McMahon is motoring back to Turner Sports.
McMahon, who most recently headed consumer and integrated marketing for cable net Spike TV, New York, is re-joining Turner in Atlanta as senior manager of marketing and programming for its Nascar Nextel Cup and Busch Series Racing coverage.
McMahon was with Turner Sports in 2000-2001 to oversee marketing of the Goodwill Games. Before that, he earned his racing stripes as marketing manager of the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
