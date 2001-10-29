Turner to take Trumpet Award

Ted Turner himself joins Sidney Poitier, Andrew Young, Cicely Tyson, and Tom Joyner as an honoree at Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.'s 10th Annual Trumpet Awards in January.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center on Monday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. and will air in a special presentation on TBS Superstation Saturday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.(ET)/8:30 p.m.(PT). Actors Sidney Poitier and Cicely Tyson join former Atlanta Mayor and U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young as African-American achievers in their respective fields. A special humanitarian award will go to the voluble Ted Turner, AOL Time Warner vice chairman.

The Trumpet Awards will be hosted by Richard Roundtree, Nancy Wilson and James Avery. Previous honorees, including Quincy Jones, Maya Angelou, Gladys Knight and Johnnie Cochran are expected to attend the event.

- Richard Tedesco