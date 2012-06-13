Turner Sports Shuffles Production Leadership Roles

Turner

Sports shuffled its leadership in its production unit on Wednesday,

promoting Craig Barry to senior VP of production and

executive creative director.

In

his new role, Barry will oversee all aspects of production, editorial

content and creative direction for Turner's portfolio of television and

digital sports properties. He will continue to be based out of Turner's

Atlanta headquarters.

"Craig is a proven leader with wide-ranging

experience producing award-winning content across television and digital

platforms," said Lenny Daniels, executive VP and COO of Turner Sports.

Daniels

also announced Wednesday that Jeff Behnke, who has served as senior VP

and executive producer of Turner Sports, will be leaving his post later

this month. "During his career at Turner Sports, Jeff has played a key

role in all facets of our sports productions," said Daniels. "We

appreciate his many contributions, dedication, and loyalty; and have no

doubt Jeff will have success in whatever he chooses to take on next."

Turner

Sports also promoted Tim Kiely to VP and executive producer of

production and Albert Vertino to VP and executive producer of content.

In these roles, Kiely will manage the day-to-day remote and studio production

operations, while Vertino will oversee content across Turner Sports'

linear, digital and mobile platforms.