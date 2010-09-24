Turner Sports, NCAA Ink Digital Alliance

Turner Sports and the National Collegiate Athletic

Association have inked a 14-year digital agreement under which Turner will run

NCAA's digital portfolio and establish NCAA Digital, which will encompass

NCAA.com and the college association's other digital efforts for mobile, Web

and other devices. As part of the agreement, Turner will also be significantly

enhancing the digital coverage of all 88 NCAA men's and women's championships.

"The agreement will enable Turner and the NCAA to

enhance the coverage of all 88 NCAA championships across multiple digital

platforms," said Greg Shaheen, NCAA interim executive vice president for championships

and business strategies, in a statement. "NCAA Digital will provide fans,

student-athletes and their families with reliable, in-depth resources to engage

with NCAA championship events both live and on demand. In addition, NCAA.com

will showcase the tremendous, everyday accomplishments of NCAA student-athletes

on the court, in the classroom and in the community."

Under the deal, Turner will expand the NCAA's

editorial coverage on digital platforms with live video streams, stats,

highlights and social media and will manage ad sales for NCAA's digital

platforms.

Much of the focus for the digital effort will be on

the NCAA championships for men's and women's teams in 23 sports and NCAA

Digital will provide original programming, studio shows and live video for both

men's and women's teams for those tournaments.

Turner is planning to re-launch the NCAA's digital

efforts in the first quarter of 2011.

The new digital agreement spans the same time

period as the 14-year deal the NCAA, Turner and CBS reached earlier this year

for the Division I Men's Basketball Championship. Under that deal, which begins

in 2011, CBS and Turner got television, Internet and wireless rights for the

championship, with the tournament airing on CBS and across Turner's television

networks--TBS, TNT and truTV.

Turner will have operational oversight of NCAA

March Madness on Demand (MMOD) on broadband, as well as the March Madness

mobile efforts, but Turner and CBS will share sponsorship sales for MMOD and

mobile.

The new digital agreement expands the portfolio of

digital sporting assets already managed by Turner Sports. Besides NCAA Digital,

Turner currently runs such official league sites as NASCAR.com, PGAtour.com and

PGA.com, and jointly manages NBA Digital.