Turner Sports and NCAA Launch Internship Program

Turner Sports and the National Collegiate Athletic Association are sponsoring a new internship program that will offer college graduates and post-graduate students on the job training in digital media through an 11 month paid internships at NCAA Digital.

Each year, NCAA Digital will offer 10 full-time internship positions in the following areas: editorial, marketing, public relations, multimedia production, operations and product management. The interns will work out of Turner's Atlanta headquarters.

"We're excited to give young professionals a firsthand opportunity to contribute and experience the fast-paced world of digital sports media," said Mark A. Johnson, Turner Sports vice president of business operations.

The application program for the program is May 27 and the internships would begin on August 1.

NCAA Digital was created as part of an 14 year deal between Turner Sports and the NCAA, under which Turner manages and operates the NCAA's digital portfolio of NCAA.com and a variety of other mobile, web and other operations.