Turner South Seeks Yokels in Hovels

Turner South will take viewers on a tour of toilet-seat horseshoes, mud pit belly flops and more in a new series, Yokel, that purports to search out the colorful characters that populate the states south of the Mason-Dixon line.

The cable net is billing it as: "Viewers Ride Shotgun on Wild Ride Across Smalltown South," which will include "honky tonks" and "hovels" as the hosts "pay tribute to the region’s eclectic assortment of people, as well as their pastimes and the places they call home.”

Hosting the weekly show, which debuts Friday Sept. 9 at 11 p.m., will be Robb "Storm" Taylor, Chris "Skillet" Davison and T. Kevin Nicely.

Turner South is a regional net that reaches Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and parts of North Carolina.

Does Turner see any potential backlash from a show that talks about yokels and hovels?

No, says Susan Ievoli, PR manager for the network. "It is meant to be humorous entertainment. It is not everyone's south, but viewers will know someone whose south it is."



The network has already explored such themes as the Red Neck Games and demolition derby in one of its signature shows, Liars and Legends.