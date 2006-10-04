Turner South To Become SportSouth

Regional sports network Turner South will be re-branded SportSouth beginning on October 13.

Among the network’s properties are the MLB Atlanta Braves, NBA Atlanta Hawks and NHL Atlanta Thrashers.The network also carries select baseball games featuring the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as college contests from the Big South and Southern conferences.

SportSouth reaches more than eight million subscribers in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina.

SportSouth was the original name of the regional sports network that is now Fox Sports Net’s FSN South.

FSN South, the nation’s largest regional sports network, reaches 11.8 million homes in seven states in the Southeast.