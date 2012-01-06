Turner Salutes Jim Huber

Longtime Turner sportscaster Jim Huber, 67, who died Jan. 2, got an on-air tribute Thursday night on TNT's NBA pre-game show. There were also tributes on NBA TV and CNN, according to a Turner spokesperson. He was recently diagnosed with acute leukemia.

Huber announced NBA and golf for the channel -- he was a reporter and essayist as well -- having joined Turner Sports full-time in 2000 from CNN/Sports Illustrated. Huber's resume included anchor/reporter for CNN/Sports Illustrated and host of CNN's Pro Golf Weekly and Sporting Life with Jim Huber.

As a sports reporter, Huber won an Emmy for his essay on the Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta, one of numerous awards he collected over his career. In 2008, Huber was inducted into the Atlanta Athletic Club's Hall of Fame for excellence in sports journalism.