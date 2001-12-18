Turner research exec Sieber retires

Veteran Turner Broadcasting System Inc. research executive Robert Sieber is

stepping down, making him the second longtime TBS executive to retire in as many

weeks.

Sieber spent 23 years at Turner, mostly in entertainment research and, most

recently, as head of research for CNN News Group.

He is credited with convincing Nielsen Media Research to begin rating cable

networks 20 years ago.

Last week, Bob Levi, Turner's legendary head of program acquisitions, made

public his plans to leave after 31 years with Turner.

Both Sieber and Levi retired before the end of the year -- the last chance to

take advantage of AOL Time Warner Inc.'s early retirement buyout

option.