Turner reorganizes sales units

As expected, Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc. is reorganizing its entertainment and

sports ad-sales and marketing divisions.

As reported late last month, Linda Yaccarino is the new senior vice president and general

manager of entertainment sales for Turner Network Television and TBS Superstation. She had been TBS' senior VP and general sales manager.

Mark Lazarus, Turner Entertainment Group sales and marketing president, also

announced three other promotions.

Keith Bowen is now senior VP, national accounts, for both TNT and TBS, after having

been senior VP and general sales manager for TNT.

Trish Frohman, senior VP, will now oversee Turner Sports Sales, while Chris Eames,

formerly senior VP of sports sales, becomes senior VP of sales, marketing and promotion for

both entertainment and sports.

Of the four executives, only Frohman has an agency/client background.

Prior to joining Turner in 1993, she worked in media-buying roles for DeWitt

Media and American Home Products.

Bowen reports to Yaccarino, while the others report to Lazarus.