Turner: PSY Still Slated for TNT Performance

On Saturday, Dec. 8, a Turner spokersperson confirmed that South Korean rapper PSY, whose "Gangnam Style" video has become the most-viewed clip in YouTube history (outdrawing Justin Bieber) with over 910 million views, will perform at Sunday's taping of Turner/Time Warner's holiday TV special in Washington, which airs Dec. 21 on TNT, for an audience that is expected to include the First Family and a host of D.C. political power players.

Psy has drawn criticism for anti-American performances almost a decade ago. "PSY will perform at Christmas in Washington, as planned," said the spokeswoman. The taping has become one of D.C. power players' most popular holiday parties, often attended by legislators, cabinet members, Supreme Court Justices, and FCC commissioners, and is capped by the President and first family traditionally joining in a Christmas Carol and saluting the troops.

According to CNN, PSY apologized Friday for the anti-American lyrics he used in a 2004 performance, which came to light after it aired on CNN's iReport in October. The song included calling for the death of American troops and came following a wave of anti-American sentiment in the country sparked by the war in Iraq.

"While I am grateful for the freedom to express one's self, I've learned there are limits to what language is appropriate," PSY said in a statement reported by CNN. "I'm deeply sorry for how these lyrics could be interpreted," he said. "I will forever be sorry for any pain I have caused by those words."

In addition to PSY, this year's show, hosted by Conan O'Brien, features performances by Diana Ross, Megan Hilty, Demi Lovato, Chris Mann and Scotty McCreery.