Turner Promotes Palaski to VP of Public Relations
Turner
Broadcasting has promoted Courtenay Palaski to vice president, public
relations for the company's animation, young adults & kids media
group, it was announced Monday. Palaski will report directly to James
Anderson, SVP, public relations in Los Angeles, as well as work with
executives in Burbank, Calif. and Atlanta.
Palaski will be in charge of public relations efforts for all Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang programming.
"Courtenay
is one of most well-respected PR professionals in the business," said
Anderson. "Her relationships with the media, as well as strategic and
creative insights have been an asset to not only our PR campaigns but to
the overall brands of each of our networks and studios."
Palaski
was previously the senior director of public relations, where she
generated coverage for Cartoon Network Studios, the launch of Adult Swim
as well as created campaigns for various original animated series.
