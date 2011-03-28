Turner Promotes Palaski to VP of Public Relations

Turner

Broadcasting has promoted Courtenay Palaski to vice president, public

relations for the company's animation, young adults & kids media

group, it was announced Monday. Palaski will report directly to James

Anderson, SVP, public relations in Los Angeles, as well as work with

executives in Burbank, Calif. and Atlanta.

Palaski will be in charge of public relations efforts for all Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang programming.

"Courtenay

is one of most well-respected PR professionals in the business," said

Anderson. "Her relationships with the media, as well as strategic and

creative insights have been an asset to not only our PR campaigns but to

the overall brands of each of our networks and studios."

Palaski

was previously the senior director of public relations, where she

generated coverage for Cartoon Network Studios, the launch of Adult Swim

as well as created campaigns for various original animated series.