Turner Picks Up Paramount Pix

The Paramount film sales team went out with a bang in their last deal before turning over the reins to the folks at Dreamworks, which Paramount bought last month.

Turner has bought the rights to 100 Paramount movies, which will begin airing in 2008, most on TCM. The deal renews rights to about 65 films, with another 35 of them new to the package.

Titles range from Airplane to Zulu and a lot in between, including Shane, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Save the Tiger, The Firm, Chinatown, Grease, Forest Gump, Braveheart, Sunset Boulevard,The African Queen and a veritable Who’s Who host of others.

The deal is also said to include films for TBS and--likely for TNT--rights to the recent release, Yours, Mine & Ours. Paramount is also said to have sold ABC rights to that film. Paramount has struck similar shared deals for Sahara and Longest Yard.