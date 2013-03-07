Turner, NCTC Reach Carriage Agreement
Turner Broadcasting System, said Thursday it has reached a
long-term carriage agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative,
the purchasing group for small and medium-sized cable operators. Terms of the
deal were not disclosed.
Under the terms of the agreement, Turner's diverse portfolio
of networks including CNN, HLN, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, Turner
Classic Movies (TCM), truTV, CNN International, CNN en Español and Boomerang
will continue to be carried by NCTC's nearly 1,000 independent cable operator
members nationwide.
"The extension of our comprehensive renewal agreement
with the NCTC highlights the growing value of the Turner portfolio and drives
home our commitment to deliver marquee content to their customers," said Turner
Broadcasting president of sales, distribution and sports, David Levy in a
statement. "We're proud to continue our long relationship with the NCTC and the
viewers they serve."
