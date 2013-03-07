Turner, NCTC Reach Carriage Agreement

Turner Broadcasting System, said Thursday it has reached a

long-term carriage agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative,

the purchasing group for small and medium-sized cable operators. Terms of the

deal were not disclosed.

Under the terms of the agreement, Turner's diverse portfolio

of networks including CNN, HLN, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, Turner

Classic Movies (TCM), truTV, CNN International, CNN en Español and Boomerang

will continue to be carried by NCTC's nearly 1,000 independent cable operator

members nationwide.

"The extension of our comprehensive renewal agreement

with the NCTC highlights the growing value of the Turner portfolio and drives

home our commitment to deliver marquee content to their customers," said Turner

Broadcasting president of sales, distribution and sports, David Levy in a

statement. "We're proud to continue our long relationship with the NCTC and the

viewers they serve."