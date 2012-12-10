Turner Hires Lopez as VP of Social Media

Turner has hired Lincoln Lopez to serve as VP of social

media for TBS, TNT and TCM.





In this newly-created role, Lopez will oversee all social

media operations, initiatives and campaigns that support those networks'

programming.





"Social media has played a key role in the success of

our networks, especially this summer, with highly successful 'social-by-design'

campaigns for shows like TNT's Dallas and Falling

Skies," said Tricia Melton, senior VP of brand and entertainment

marketing for TBS, TNT and TCM. "Lincoln Lopez has a truly remarkable

track record in digital marketing and has proven himself to be an industry

leader when it comes to exploiting the power of social media. We're thrilled to

have Lincoln on board as TNT and TBS expand to a year-round model of original

programming and TCM continues to build on its reputation as a beloved and

widely respected lifestyle brand."





Lopez had most recently been with VH1, where he served as VP

of digital marketing and social media for VH1, VH1 Classic and Palladia.