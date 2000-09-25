Turner grows Cartoon and South

Turner South will nearly double in size through a series of recently completed distribution deals with AT&T, Time Warner and Comcast. The regional network will get 1.5 million subscribers through the separate deals, bringing the total subscriber base to 3.3 million, or a little more than half of its six-state target area. As for Cartoon, Comcast will add the all-animation network for an additional 1.5 million subscribers-1 million this year and the rest next year. Comcast already carries Cartoon to about 4.5 million subscribers.