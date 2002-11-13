Turner expands research

Turner Broadcasting System Inc.'s research group is being reorganized and expanded.

Nancy Lucas, head of research for TBS Superstation, has been named corporate

vice president, strategic research and audience analysis, for all Turner

Broadcasting business units, including "research publicity support" for news and

entertainment networks.

Robin Thomas, VP of forecasting and planning for Turner

Broadcasting Research, will replace Lucas. Thomas becomes VP of

research for TBS Superstation and Turner South.

Greg Bajus, VP of audience analysis, will become VP,

research, for series and sports at TBS Superstation, and be Thomas' "point

person" for Turner South.

Fred Spring, who has been responsible for research at Turner Classic Movies

and Turner South, will add Turner Network Television to his plate as VP,

research.