Turner expands research
Turner Broadcasting System Inc.'s research group is being reorganized and expanded.
Nancy Lucas, head of research for TBS Superstation, has been named corporate
vice president, strategic research and audience analysis, for all Turner
Broadcasting business units, including "research publicity support" for news and
entertainment networks.
Robin Thomas, VP of forecasting and planning for Turner
Broadcasting Research, will replace Lucas. Thomas becomes VP of
research for TBS Superstation and Turner South.
Greg Bajus, VP of audience analysis, will become VP,
research, for series and sports at TBS Superstation, and be Thomas' "point
person" for Turner South.
Fred Spring, who has been responsible for research at Turner Classic Movies
and Turner South, will add Turner Network Television to his plate as VP,
research.
