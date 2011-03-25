Turner Entertainment Names David Hudson Senior VP, Late Night and Specials
Turner Entertainment
Networks has named David Hudson senior VP, late night and specials for TBS and
TNT.
Hudson, who had been VP
of alternative programming, has been overseeing CONAN and Lopez Tonight,
TBS' marquee late-night offerings, as well as developing specials.
He will continue to
oversee the SAG awards broadcast and the Christmas in Washington special.
"David has done a
tremendous job supervising many key projects for TBS and TNT, including the
high-profile launches of CONAN and Lopez Tonight," said EVP of Programming
Michael Wright, to whom Hudson reports. "David will play a critical role in our
late-night efforts on TNT and TBS, and this promotion is much-deserved."
Hudson is based in Los
Angeles.
