Turner Elevates Liebman, Berkelhamer

Gregg Liebman, who joined Turner Broadcasting in 2004 as VP, CNN Ad Sales Research, has been upped to senior VP, CNN Ad Sales Research. He is now responsible for leading staff research analysis and strategy support for CNN’s News Group ad-sales division, including CNN/U.S., CNN Headline News, and CNN.com.

Liebman, based in New York, will report to TBS Inc. Chief Research Officer Jack Wakshlag.

Prior to joining Turner, Liebman was senior VP and research director for Zenith Media Optimedia, Saatchi & Saatchi, Hal Riney & Partners, Team One and ZGPE.

In addition, CNN research executive Keith Berkelhamer has been elevated to VP, CNN Ad Sales Digital Research. He will report to Liebman.