Turner, Disney hoop it up

The National Basketball Association Tuesday finally took the wrapper off its

new six-year TV deal with AOL Time Warner Inc.'s Turner Sports and The Walt

Disney Co.'s ABC and ESPN.

The combined contract, which starts next season, is reportedly worth as much

as $4.5 billion, with ABC/ESPN ponying up $2.4 billion for the broadcast portion

and Turner's cable share valued at about $2.1 billion.

As part of the Turner package, AOL Time Warner and the NBA will create a new

jointly owned sports channel, slated to debut in 2002-2003.

The two sides said the channel -- to be called either All Sports Network or

National Sports Network -- will be an alternative to ESPN, airing 96 NBA games,

along with other sports programming and news.

Turner Network Television will carry 52 regular-season games and 45 playoff

games, including one of the conference finals, as well as the NBA All-Star

Game.

Turner's deal was sweetened by exclusivity for its TNT telecasts. When TNT

airs a game, there won't be any other regionally or locally televised

action.

'The value of the package is more akin to benefits on the broadcast side that

NBC has enjoyed,' Turner Sports president Mark Lazarus said Tuesday on a

conference call.

Disney's deal gives ESPN the rights to 75 games, the NBA Draft and one

conference final, while ABC will broadcast 15 Sunday-afternoon contests and the

NBA Finals. Postgame shows will air on ABC Family. ESPN2 will experiment on

Tuesday nights with NBANight in America, which will drop in on

several games across the league.