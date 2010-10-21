Turner,Dish Hook Up For 'TV Everywhere'

Dish

Network customers will have unlimited online access to primetime content from

TNT and TBS for no additional charge, through a "TV Everywhere" deal between

the satellite TV operator and Turner Broadcasting System.

Programs

from the Turner networks -- including TNT's The Closer, Dark Blue, Rizzoli and

Isles and Leverage, and TBS's House of Payne, Lopez Tonight and Meet the Browns

-- will be available within 24 hours after an episode airs to Dish subs on

DISHOnline.com, TNT.tv or TBS.com.

Additional

online programming from other Turner networks, including Cartoon Network and

truTV will be made available to Dish customers by the end of the year.

"The

commitment of this industry leader to TV Everywhere moves us closer to the

reality of television programming available on demand to consumers on the

platform of their choice," Jeremy Legg, Turner senior vice president of

business development and multiplatform distribution, said in a statement.

TNT

and TBS shows also are available through Verizon's TV Everywhere service for

FiOS TV customers, as well as a live CNN feed.

Bruce

Eisen, Dish's vice president of online content development and strategy, added,

"It is important to us to provide our customers with the ability to watch all

of their favorite TV content when and where they want, and we are very pleased

to work with Turner to provide some of television's most popular entertainment

to our online users."

Eisen,

speaking at an event last month presented by Multichannel News and B&C,

noted that "most of the networks aren't jumping into this with two feet. For

good reason -- there's no business model."

Access

to Turner's TV Everywhere entitled content uses Adobe Systems' authentication

solution integrated with Dish's customer billing and subscriber management

systems via Synacor's Entitlement System, which provides authentication and

authorization services.

DISHOnline.com,

which the company launched in August, provides more than 150,000 selections

including movies, TV shows and video clips, included as part of the monthly TV

subscription.