Turner,Dish Hook Up For 'TV Everywhere'
Dish
Network customers will have unlimited online access to primetime content from
TNT and TBS for no additional charge, through a "TV Everywhere" deal between
the satellite TV operator and Turner Broadcasting System.
Programs
from the Turner networks -- including TNT's The Closer, Dark Blue, Rizzoli and
Isles and Leverage, and TBS's House of Payne, Lopez Tonight and Meet the Browns
-- will be available within 24 hours after an episode airs to Dish subs on
DISHOnline.com, TNT.tv or TBS.com.
Additional
online programming from other Turner networks, including Cartoon Network and
truTV will be made available to Dish customers by the end of the year.
"The
commitment of this industry leader to TV Everywhere moves us closer to the
reality of television programming available on demand to consumers on the
platform of their choice," Jeremy Legg, Turner senior vice president of
business development and multiplatform distribution, said in a statement.
TNT
and TBS shows also are available through Verizon's TV Everywhere service for
FiOS TV customers, as well as a live CNN feed.
Bruce
Eisen, Dish's vice president of online content development and strategy, added,
"It is important to us to provide our customers with the ability to watch all
of their favorite TV content when and where they want, and we are very pleased
to work with Turner to provide some of television's most popular entertainment
to our online users."
Eisen,
speaking at an event last month presented by Multichannel News and B&C,
noted that "most of the networks aren't jumping into this with two feet. For
good reason -- there's no business model."
Access
to Turner's TV Everywhere entitled content uses Adobe Systems' authentication
solution integrated with Dish's customer billing and subscriber management
systems via Synacor's Entitlement System, which provides authentication and
authorization services.
DISHOnline.com,
which the company launched in August, provides more than 150,000 selections
including movies, TV shows and video clips, included as part of the monthly TV
subscription.
