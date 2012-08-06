Turner Broadcasting Acquires Bleacher Report

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. has acquired digital sports

property Bleacher Report. The San Francisco-based website and its mobile

offerings will now be under the Turner Sports umbrella.





Brian Grey will remain as CEO of Bleacher Report, but also adds senior VP,

Turner Sports, to his title. He will continue to oversee the digital property's

day-to-day operations and will report to Lenny Daniels, executive VP and COO of

Turner Sports. Grey will work with Matt Hong, senior VP and GM of operations

for Turner Sports, on the overall management and integration of Bleacher Report

into the Turner Sports portfolio.





"Bleacher Report is a strategic acquisition that further enhances Turner's

portfolio of sports offerings, as well as reflects our continuing commitment to

bring fans greater content across all screens throughout the entire year,"

said David Levy, president of sales, distribution and sports for Turner

Broadcasting. "As brand builders and content providers, we were attracted

to Bleacher Report's fast growth to a leading marketplace position and a valued

consumer destination. The site will continue to innovate and provide users and

sports fans with branded news and information. With our expansive digital

rights and resources, Turner will further ensure Bleacher Report's continued

growth and success."





Bleacher Report, which features over 2,000 contributors, receives over 10

million unique visitors each month.



