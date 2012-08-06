Turner Broadcasting Acquires Bleacher Report
Turner Broadcasting System Inc. has acquired digital sports
property Bleacher Report. The San Francisco-based website and its mobile
offerings will now be under the Turner Sports umbrella.
Brian Grey will remain as CEO of Bleacher Report, but also adds senior VP,
Turner Sports, to his title. He will continue to oversee the digital property's
day-to-day operations and will report to Lenny Daniels, executive VP and COO of
Turner Sports. Grey will work with Matt Hong, senior VP and GM of operations
for Turner Sports, on the overall management and integration of Bleacher Report
into the Turner Sports portfolio.
"Bleacher Report is a strategic acquisition that further enhances Turner's
portfolio of sports offerings, as well as reflects our continuing commitment to
bring fans greater content across all screens throughout the entire year,"
said David Levy, president of sales, distribution and sports for Turner
Broadcasting. "As brand builders and content providers, we were attracted
to Bleacher Report's fast growth to a leading marketplace position and a valued
consumer destination. The site will continue to innovate and provide users and
sports fans with branded news and information. With our expansive digital
rights and resources, Turner will further ensure Bleacher Report's continued
growth and success."
Bleacher Report, which features over 2,000 contributors, receives over 10
million unique visitors each month.
