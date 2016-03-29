Turner App Adds VR for Final Four

NCAA March Madness Live, the men’s college basketball championship tourney app developed by Turner Sports and CBS, will have a new feature for the Final Four: virtual reality.

Both the semifinals on April 2 (3 p.m. ET, TBS) and the national championship on April 4 (7 p.m. ET, TBS) will feature a live, 180-degree VR stream, accessible via the free March Madness Live app in the Oculus Store, available for owners of the Samsung Gear VR.

The VR portion of the experience will include a virtual scoreboard showing live stats, with game commentary by announcers Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson. The app will also feature a full tournament bracket with video clips from each game.

NCAA March Madness Live will also have a 2D, 180-degree live stream for both games accessible on desktops.