Tupper joins Fox affiliate board
John Tupper -- owner of KXND(TV), the Fox affiliate in the
Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson, N.D., market -- has succeeded Mark Higgins as chairman of
the Fox affiliate board of advisors.
Higgins left the Fox fold to run A.H. Belo Corp.'s WB Television Network and independent stations in
Phoenix, KASW-TV and KTVK-TV.
He had been vice president and general manager of Fox affiliates WOFL-TV Orlando and
WGX-TV Gainesville, Fla., since 1999.
