Tupper joins Fox affiliate board

John Tupper -- owner of KXND(TV), the Fox affiliate in the

Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson, N.D., market -- has succeeded Mark Higgins as chairman of

the Fox affiliate board of advisors.

Higgins left the Fox fold to run A.H. Belo Corp.'s WB Television Network and independent stations in

Phoenix, KASW-TV and KTVK-TV.

He had been vice president and general manager of Fox affiliates WOFL-TV Orlando and

WGX-TV Gainesville, Fla., since 1999.