Tuning Out Streaming?

According to a Media Player Focus Report from Media Metrix on media players, 99% of PCs in U.S. homes have a media player or streaming media player installed, but usage of those players has declined since November. Overall, 47% have a media player while 40% have a streaming media player. In November, 28% used Real's RealPlayer, 22% used Microsoft's Windows Media Player (version 6 and 7) and 4% used Quicktime (version 4). But in January those numbers fell, to 22%, 17% and 3% respectively.