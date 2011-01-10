Tucson and the Media

Nearly 31 Million Watch President's Tucson Speech

More than 30 million viewers tuned in Wednesday night to watch President Obama's remarks at a memorial service for victims of the shooting in Tucson, Ariz., on Jan. 8. More.

NRB: Liberal Backlash is Tucson's Next 'Tragedy'

The president of the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) says he fears a liberal backlash on conservative speech as the next "tragedy" to result from the Arizona shootings. More.

BLOG: President: Talk Should Heal, Not Wound

During a lengthy speech Wednesday night at the Tucson memorial service for the Arizona shooting victims, President Barack Obama spoke of polarizing discourse and the eagerness to point fingers and lay blame. More.

BLOG: Tucson Takes Stock

I just tuned to the coverage and am trying to figure out why there is so much cheering and hooting punctuating a memorial service, even during the Native American benediction that began it. More.

Blog: Congress Honors Shooting Victims

"The left blamed the right, the right blamed the left, and everybody blamed the media. But none of that will put a nine year old back at the breakfast table where she belongs." that was Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern at a House ceremony Wednesday honoring the Arizona shooting victims. More.

Bill Clinton's Warning: Internet Is Echo Chamber For Unhinged

Former President Bill Clinton tells BBC News that political rhetoric should not "degenerate into demonization," but that nobody intends to encourage the sort of violence that occurred in Arizona. More.

TV News Chiefs Say Don't Blame Media For Tucson

As the wake of the January 8 shootings in Arizona focused attention towards how the media may or may not contribute to the political vitriol in America, several major TV news division chiefs said Monday it is a stretch to blame the media for the tragedy. More.

Roger Ailes Weighs In On Tucson Tragedy

Fox News chief Roger Ailes has weighed in on the tragedy that took place Saturday in Arizona, and the reactions to it. Ailes spoke about the ramped up political vitriol in America, saying, "both sides are wrong, but they both do it." More.

Station Reporters Among First Responders in Tucson

Tucson's local TV station reporters are contributing to a global news story following the horrific shooting of a member of Congress, a child and a federal judge, among others. The grocery store in an upscale neighborhood outside Tucson where the shootings took place Jan. 8 is closed off, but reporters are providing coverage from outside the police barriers and from the various hospitals where the injured lay, including University Medical Center, where Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords remains in critical condition. More.

NPR Explains Erroneous Report of Giffords' Death

A number of news outlets erroneously reported that Rep. Gabrielle Giffords had died in the Arizona shooting, with NPR among the first. The noncom news organization's executive editor, Dick Meyer, posted an editor's note on NPR's Web site that could explain why so many news organizations got it wrong. More.

BLOG: Unable To Judge For Ourselves

Nervous, polite, rigid, emotionless. Those were just some of the adjectives used to describe Arizona shooting suspect Jared Lee Loughner at his arraignment in a federal court Monday in Phoenix, that and artist's renderings which, with apologies to one artist, looked more like Lyndon Johnson at about age 40 than the pictures I have seen of the 20-year-old Loughner even without his hair. More.

New Bill Targets Gun-Related Images, Speech

There is a new kind of Brady bill in the works on Capitol Hill, but rather than restricting gun use, this would restrict the use of gun-related images or speech about a member of Congress or other federal official. More.

Markey: Incendiary Rhetoric Can Prompt Violent Action

Former House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Ed Markey (D-Mass.) Monday said incendiary rhetoric in political debate "can trigger unstable individuals to take violent action." That came in reaction to the shootings in Arizona over the weekend and the dialog about what, if any effect, violent rhetoric has on violent action. More.

Arizona Fallout: Hispanic Group To Press FCC, Hill, NTIA For Hate Speech Inquiries

Prompted by the shootings in Arizona over the weekend and ensuing national conversation about the role of violent rhetoric in politics and the media, the National Hispanic Media Coalition plans to press the FCC to act on its longstanding petition on hate speech. More.

BLOG: The Morning After

The Sunday morning quarterbacking began on the shootings in Arizona and its implications for political dialog, the security of legislators and the the speed with which some major news outlets, including NPR, CNN and Fox News initially and incorrectly reported that Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) had been killed, according to video that aired on CNN's Reliable Sources. More.

Arizona Shooting: Sheriff Says On-Air Vitriol 'Has Consequences'

In an emotional press conference carried by major news organizations Saturday, Pima County, Ariz., sheriff Clarence Dupnik suggested to a national audience that radio and TV vitriol could have been a factor in the killing spree in Arizona Saturday that left a congresswoman gravely injured, a federal judge and five others dead, and more than a dozen more wounded. More.