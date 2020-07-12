Tucker Carlson Writer Resigns

Blake Neff, a writer for Tucker Carlson Tonight, has resigned after what Fox News called deeply offensive comments he made on the AutoAdmit message board, with top execs signaling that had he not resigned, he would have been fired.

"Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force," said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace sent a memo to staffers informing them of Neff's exit.

He had written the comments under a pseudonym, they said, and neither Fox nor the Carlson show had learned about them until Friday (July 10).

They said Neff had made "deeply offensive racist, sexist and homophobic comments," and that Carlson would talk about the issue on the show Monday.

"We want to make abundantly clear that Fox News Media strongly condemns this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior," Scott and Wallace wrote. "Neff’s abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged to the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation."