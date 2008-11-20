Tuchman Promoted to President, MGM

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. has promoted executive VP, Bruce Tuchman to the newly created position of President for MGM Networks. Tuchman joined the studio in 2001.



Now reporting directly to Chairman and CEO Harry E. Sloan, Tuchman will continue to oversee the MGM Networks which manages and develops the company’s interests in both MGM and non-MGM branded international television channels and services as they are distributed across various platforms.



“Under Bruce’s leadership, The MGM Channel has grown more in the last few years than in the past decade, all in keeping with our new mandate of global expansion,” Sloan said in a statement. “Since arriving at MGM, Bruce has transformed MGM Networks into a valuable asset and source of profit that has been yielding impressive growth each year since.”