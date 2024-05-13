Tubi Unfront: FOX FAST Unveils Upcoming New Shows -- a Super Bowl 'Purple Carpet' Event, a YA Wattpad Adaptation and an Original Movie

Fox FAST Tubi on Monday announced a slate of upcoming projects for the upcoming 2024-25 "season." (Yes, apparently FAST platforms now have seasons.)

Tubi's "Upfront" programming announcement includes these shows:

* Tubi’s Purple Carpet will be rolled out for the first time as part of Fox's Super Bowl pregame coverage in New Orleans next February. Model and actress Olivia Culpo will be Tubi's official correspondent, celebrating the culture surrounding football’s biggest event by adding the spectacle of fashion and entertainment to the mix.

* A Tubi original movie, The QB Bad Boy and Me, will be based on a breakout Wattpad young-adult novel, which has more than 31 million reads. It tells the story of Dallas (Siena Agudong, who stars in Netflix's Resident Evil), a burdened but headstrong dancer, who is determined to get into the best dance school in the country — her late mother’s alma mater. However, that dream is suddenly derailed when the cheeky yet secretly grieving football star, Drayton (Noah Beck), crashes into her life.

* Tubi will also premiere the workplace comedy The Z-Suite, starring Lauren Graham, in 2025. The generational comedy set in a New York ad agency is written by Katie O’Brien (The Santa Clauses, Teachers), who also serves as show-runner.

Fox announced last week that it has surpassed 80 million active users, and the media conglomerate is making investments in original content to keep the viewership growing.

“Tubi is committed to culturally relevant storytelling that speaks to the cordless generation,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, in a statement. “From culture driven pre-game coverage for the Big Game, to a fan favorite movie based on a breakout YA novel, to the amazing Lauren Graham headlining a workplace comedy steeped in generational conflict, Tubi’s ’24-’25 slate is as compelling for our audience as it is desirable for advertisers.”