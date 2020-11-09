Tubi Integrated into Sony PlayStation 5 OS

Fox Entertainment announced Monday that its recently acquired AVOD platform, Tubi, will have native integration on Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 video game console upgrade.

Not only will the PS5 support the Tubi app, giving users free access to 26,000 movies and TV shows, Tubi content will be displayed in branded rows on the console’s homepage.

Tubi content will have direct integration into search and discovery conducted on the PS5 platform. And Fox said that in the future, PS5 users will have access to a new programming feature called “News on Tubi” which delivers live streaming of news, weather and entertainment from 17 FOX owned-and-operated stations, as well as NBC News Now, Bloomberg and other outlets.

The latest iteration of the PlayStation console will street Thursday.

“We’ve enjoyed a robust partnership with PlayStation and are thrilled to continue our synergy for the launch of its next-generation console,” said Andrea Clarke-Hall, global head of business development at Tubi, in a statement. “The Tubi app will be one of a select number of turnkey downloads for PlayStation users, furthering our mission to provide easy access to premium content for everyone.”

Fox, which paid $440 million for Tubi in April, just announced that the platform is drawing 33 monthly active users, a 65% year-over-year increase.