TTWN, Baron Team Up on Tech

Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN), which provides traffic and weather information to more than 200 TV affiliates nationwide, and weather tech company Baron, which provides data to everyone from CNN to AccuWeather, have joined up to combine their expertise.

The deal has the TTWN combining its real-time traffic incident and flow info with Baron’s Telematics Weather safety solution and offering the solution to media companies, along with auto manufacturers and insurance companies. The combined offering will feature differentiated both real-time and historical data features.

“We are thrilled to partner with Baron to bring the next generation of traffic and weather solutions to the marketplace,” said Kevin Loftus, SVP of operations for TTWN, in a statement. “By combining TTWN’s robust traffic data with Baron’s weather expertise, we will be able to innovate and provide unique solutions for companies looking to offer their consumers increased awareness of weather and traffic conditions.”

One of the first targets for both companies will be the burgeoning connected car market, in the hopes of making for safer and smoother commutes. TTWN’s traffic and weather partners will immediately have access to that solution.

“I’m truly excited to have two innovative companies join forces and utilize the strengths of each to bring unique and cutting edge solutions to the public safety, automotive, insurance and media industries,” said Glen Denny, president of enterprise solutions for Baron. “With the strengths of TTWN and Baron, we continue to grow and impact the world around us by providing informative weather and traffic guidance to many industries and government.”