Trying to PassTheir Midterms

Headless bodies in border-town deserts and accusations of

occult affiliations; no, these are not plot points from an upcoming

Halloween movie marathon. Strangely—or perhaps

not—it is fodder from the midterm elections. And for national

news organizations tasked with sifting through the considerable

chafe for kernels of clarity, it has become a manifest task.

“None of us has ever seen an election like

this,” says David Bohrman, senior VP of programming

and Washington bureau chief at

CNN. And Bohrman has been covering elections

for 30 years.

It’s not just the cast of characters: Arizona

gubernatorial incumbent Jan Brewer, who

claimed border protections are so lax that law

enforcement fi nds “beheaded” bodies—collateral damage of the Mexican drug wars;

or Delaware Senate candidate Christine

O’Donnell’s long-ago talk-show appearance

(on Bill Maher’s Politically Incorrect,

of all places) during which she admitted

that she dabbled in witchcraft but “never

joined a coven.”

The seemingly insatiable appetite of a

24/7 political blogosphere and the eternal nature of the web, where no video or audio utterance

stays buried, is colliding with the antiincumbent

fever of a recession-battered electorate

to produce a super-sized “silly season.”

“Almost every day, there is a story about

somebody saying something outrageous or

making some outrageous claim,” observes

Sean McManus, president of CBS News and

CBS Sports. “I think you do have to bring

yourself back from the drama of some of the

peripheral stuff that’s going on and really focus

on the issues.”

Mark Lukasiewicz, VP of digital media at

NBC News and executive producer of the network’s

election-night coverage, chalks up the

sticky sound bites to the relative inexperience

of many of the candidates.

“We know there’s a learning curve for candidates,”

says Lukasiewicz. These political

newbies, he adds, may not realize that “every

utterance is public and is going to be dissected

and analyzed.”

Nevertheless, producers and correspondents

have been diligently presenting the issues to a

public swamped with information, say executives.

Network Websites are rich with stateby-

state election scorecards. News programs

have diligently chronicled the defining issues

in the midterm race (it’s the economy, stupid).

And information is available on all manner of

broadband and mobile platforms.

It is, says Jon Banner, executive producer of

ABC’s World News With Diane Sawyer, “an effort

to reach into every nook and cranny, to reach

as many people as we possibly can.”

What You’ll See on Nov. 2



Election-night coverage will be a culmination

of that wild and wooly campaign trail.

There will be wall-to-wall coverage on cable

networks, more wonky touch-screen district

dissection and plenty of multi-platform opportunities

to witness what polls predict will

be a bloody night for incumbents in general,

and the Democrats in particular.

CNN will have its usual rows of political

pundits. And it will also unveil a new “magic

wall” that Bohrman describes as “an order of

magnitude larger” than the 2008 version.

“We’re taking the capabilities of the magic

wall and quadrupling it,” Bohrman says, putting

chief national correspondent John King

in a “real-time data matrix.” “We’ve figured

out a way to harness a fair portion of the

enormous amount of information that flows

into our system to tell the story as it plays out

on election night.”

Chuck Todd, NBC’s chief White House correspondent

and resident numbers-cruncher, also

will have a more robust real-time data touch

screen. It is, of course, a long way from Tim Russert’s

famous whiteboard of the 2000 election.

But, adds Lukasiewicz, “We don’t create

these gadgets simply for the sake of having a

cool device. We’ve been very focused on creating

tools that actually help our journalists

communicate a point to the audience.”

Todd will appear throughout the night on

MSNBC’s coverage, which will be helmed by

Keith Olbermann, Chris Matthews and Rachel

Maddow, and on NBC News for its two hours

of primetime coverage (9-11 p.m.) led by

Brian Williams and David Gregory.

Wolf Blitzer and Anderson Cooper will lead

the CNN political team. Bret Baier and Megyn Kelly will helm coverage at Fox News, according to the network. Shepard Smith will anchor Fox Broadcasting's coverage, that will feature a panel including Chris Wallace. Diane

Sawyer and George Stephanopoulos will

lead live coverage on ABC News from 9:30-

11 p.m. And Katie Couric and Bob Schieffer

will quarterback at CBS News, which will be

live from 10-11 p.m.

Without cable networks, both ABC and

CBS will extend live coverage to the Web;

CBS News will have an election-night edition

of Webcast Washington Unplugged at 9 p.m.;

ABC News will begin live streaming electionnight

coverage at 8 p.m. on ABCNews.com,

Facebook and on the ABC News iPad app.

For news organizations, election night offers

an opportunity to showcase expertise—

not to mention reams of political minutiae

gathered over ever-longer campaign seasons.

But the overwhelming anti-incumbent wave

led by the conservative-backed Tea Party

movement may offer a referendum not just

on the success or failure of the Obama administration

to date, but also on the so-called

mainstream media, so often accused of having

a foot ! rmly planted on one side of the aisle.

“I think we have all tried to be as fair and

rational as we possibly can be,” says McManus.

“I’m sure there are opinions about that.

But I’ll let viewers be the judge of how successful

we’ve been in that effort.”

