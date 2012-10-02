TruTV Syncs Social Chatter With TV Everywhere
Turner Broadcasting System's truTV is bringing the social
conversation to TV Everywhere, with a new feature that synchronizes select
Facebook and Twitter comments about its shows with episode playback on its
website.
With the "Social Playback" feature, the network's truTV2Go.com website will
capture the "most entertaining" comments about episodes and synchronize them
with the episode's time code. The site then display the archived
"live" conversation during online viewing of full episodes, which are
available only to subscribers of participating TV Everywhere affiliates.
TruTV will make the new Social Playback
conversation-streaming function available for seven series that have been
airing since June, with plans to expand it to the network's full lineup of
original series. The network also plans to incorporate Social Playback within
the truTV 2Go mobile app in 2013.
The network is using the social-curation platform developed
by startup Tomorrowish, which uses rules-based filtering of posts and a
proprietary scoring system to collect and stream the best and most relevant
posts. The tool also merges East and West Coast comments into a single,
synchronized stream.
Click
