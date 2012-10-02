TruTV Syncs Social Chatter With TV Everywhere

Turner Broadcasting System's truTV is bringing the social

conversation to TV Everywhere, with a new feature that synchronizes select

Facebook and Twitter comments about its shows with episode playback on its

website.





With the "Social Playback" feature, the network's truTV2Go.com website will

capture the "most entertaining" comments about episodes and synchronize them

with the episode's time code. The site then display the archived

"live" conversation during online viewing of full episodes, which are

available only to subscribers of participating TV Everywhere affiliates.





TruTV will make the new Social Playback

conversation-streaming function available for seven series that have been

airing since June, with plans to expand it to the network's full lineup of

original series. The network also plans to incorporate Social Playback within

the truTV 2Go mobile app in 2013.





The network is using the social-curation platform developed

by startup Tomorrowish, which uses rules-based filtering of posts and a

proprietary scoring system to collect and stream the best and most relevant

posts. The tool also merges East and West Coast comments into a single,

synchronized stream.



Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.