TruTV Nets HD Channel Launches

TruTV is putting on a full court press with operators for distribution of its high-definition feed in advance of tonight's NCAA men's college basketball tournament tipoff.

At press time, the Turner Broadcasting-owned network had reached carriage deals with select Time Warner systems including its New York City operations, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Verizon FiOS, Comcast, Charter, Cablevision and RCN for its HD feed, which will feature the network's 13 live March Madness tournament games.

TruTV's coverage begins with coverage of the "First Four" games, featuring tonight's UNC-Asheville-Arkansas-Little Rock and UAB-Clemson contests, as well as tomorrow's Texas-San Antonio-Alabama St. and VCU-USC matchups, according to network officials.

