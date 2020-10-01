truTV Looks to Score with ‘Double Cross with Blake Griffin’

truTV has greenlit an unscripted comedy prank show featuring National Basketball Association star Blake Griffin.

The series, Double Cross with Blake Griffin, features the NBA All-Star as he conspires with people who are tired of being the victim of pranks to help them get some revenge on their unsuspecting prankster, said network officials.

“truTV has perfected the art of the good-natured prank, and Double Cross is adding a new unexpected twist, turning the tables on unsuspecting pranksters,” said Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV said in a statement. “People already know Blake Griffin dominates on the court. What they may not know is that he is also wickedly funny, mischievous, and he is as serious about his play off the court as on."